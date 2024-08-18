Young Footballer SIumps , Dies During Training In Enugu

A rising footballer identified as Chisom Oodo, on Saturday last week, d!ed during a match training session in Ogrute, a community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu.

The President of Concerned Igbo-Eze North Youths, Chijioke Eze, who confirmed the incident said that there was suspicion that the footballer suffered cardiac arrest during the training.

Eze said the victim excelled during the Igbo-North Family Football Tournament recently held in December in the area. The youth leader stated that following late Ooda’s stellar performance at the tournament, he was subsequently selected for trial at the Enugu Rangers Football Club.

“It was while he was participating in the training that this happened. God knows the best’

The deceased hailed from Aji, another community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.