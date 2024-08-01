Wike Meets Tinubu Amid Growing Protest In Abuja

Amid the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, August 1, met with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike, dressed in a white suit, drove into the State House, Abuja, in a Prado SUV for the meeting with President Tinubu at about 4pm.

While the exact purpose of Wike’s visit was not disclosed, it comes amidst ongoing protests in the nation’s capital.

The FCT witnessed protests in some parts including around the Central Area, particularly the vicinities of the Eagle Square where protesters defied warnings from security agencies to vacate the area.

A court order had restricted protests in the FCT to the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Meanwhile, the #EndBadGovernance protest grounded social and economic activities in parts of Wuse 2 area of the FCT as most businesses are shut and vehicular movements reduced.

It was observed on Monday that virtually all the businesses along the popular Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, including banks and other commercial entities in the area did not open for business.