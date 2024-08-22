We've Not Shared Funds Forfeited By Emefiele...EFCC

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports suggesting that its officials shared forfeited assets linked to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and his associates.

In a rebuttal statement issued on Wednesday, EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, faulted an online publication alleging that the anti-graft agency

He said the notion of sharing the proceeds of forfeited assets was strange to the agency, stressing that the publication was made out of ignorance and mischief.

“No official of the Commission was, or has ever been involved in the “sharing” of any proceeds of forfeited assets. The notion of “sharing of proceeds of forfeited assets” is strange to the Commission,” the statement read.

“The sensational report which was promoted ostensibly to scandalise the agencies mentioned, betrays the author’s ignorance of the existing asset recovery and management framework.

“Both the EFCC Act, 2004 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022, are unambiguous in terms of the accounts into which proceeds of forfeited assets are to be paid. There is no ‘platform’ for the ‘sharing of forfeited assets’; the notion itself being infantile.”

See the full statement below:

EFCC Officers Don’t “Share” Forfeited Funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, denounces as false, the report by the online news platform, Sahara Reporters, alleging that N54billion forfeited by some associates of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,  Mr. Godwin Emefiele  was “shared” among certain ministers and aides of President Tinubu, in collaboration with EFCC officials”.

No official of the Commission was, or has ever been involved in the “sharing” of any proceeds of forfeited assets. The notion of “sharing of proceeds of forfeited assets” is strange to the Commission.

The sensational report which was promoted ostensibly to scandalise the agencies mentioned, betrays the author’s ignorance of the existing asset recovery and management framework.  Both the EFCC Act, 2004 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022, are unambiguous in terms of the accounts into which proceeds of forfeited assets are to be paid.

There is no “platform” for the “sharing of forfeited assets”; the notion itself being infantile. Otherwise, Sahara reporters would not have withheld information about when and how the sharing took place and who got what. The TRUTH is, it simply did not happen!

Dishing fiction to the public as news is the height of irresponsibility and EFCC will not tolerate any attempt to defame its hard-earned reputation.

The public is enjoined to trash the lie told by Sahara Reporters.

Dele Oyewale

Head,  Media & Publicity

August 21,  2024



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال