We’ll Support Edo Protesters With Pure Water, Sweet .... Police Commissioner

The Edo State Police Command has promised to support and protect protesters provided it is carried out peacefully in the state.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday evening, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye, said it is the right of the citizens to protest.

“We had a meeting with some leaders of the protest, we have agreed that it must be peaceful, we are going to protect them but there will be no blocking of roads or violence”

According to him, residents who don’t want to participate in the protest would be allowed to go about their normal businesses..

“Police will protect and support them with sachet water and sweet. We have agreed that they will only occupy the Kings square which is the venue of the protest,” he said.

The CP warned trouble makers to stay clear from protest, saying they would be dealt with decisively.



