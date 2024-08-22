We Will Not Participate In Rivers LG Elections ..Ex APC Chairman

Members of the APC in Rivers State loyal to the sacked APC caretaker committee Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, have announced their decision to boycott the LGA elections scheduled for October 5.

Speaking at an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Okocha stated that the decision to abstain from the elections stemmed from concerns that the process of conducting the elections did not comply with legal standards.

He explained that the party had taken legal action to halt all procedures related to the elections, citing lack of adherence to due process.

Okocha criticised the current election preparations, arguing that they were not in line with legal requirements.

He said, “The process should have commenced, a timetable released and the elections held within the stipulated 21 days.

“The law now, as it stands, will not support this. You cannot conduct local government elections in Rivers State without the involvement of the APC. I also know that the PDP is not in the race, so what we are witnessing is mere theatrics.”

He explained that the APC’s decision to go to court was not due to lack of candidates or strength, but rather a demand for a transparent process.

Okocha also noted that the APC was not invited to the stakeholders’ meeting where the decision for the October 5, elections was made, reinforcing their stance against participating in the elections.