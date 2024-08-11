Security Agents Arrest Keke Association Chairman For Assaulting Policemen In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


The chairman of the Ikeja Tricycle Riders Association, Oladimeji Ahmed, 48, is currently in police custody following a violent altercation with a police officer.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on X.com on Saturday.

Retweeting the video of the altercation, Hundeyin wrote, “Oladimeji Ahmed, aged 48, Ikeja Chairman of Tricycle Riders Association, has been arrested for serious assault on a police officer.

“Ahmed assaulted an Inspector of Police who attempted to impound a motorcycle and arrest the rider for flagrantly obstructing traffic in Ikeja at about 1800hrs on Friday, August 9, 2024.”

Hundeyin added that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال