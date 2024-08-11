Security Agents Arrest Keke Association Chairman For Assaulting Policemen In Lagos

The chairman of the Ikeja Tricycle Riders Association, Oladimeji Ahmed, 48, is currently in police custody following a violent altercation with a police officer.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a post on X.com on Saturday.

Retweeting the video of the altercation, Hundeyin wrote, “Oladimeji Ahmed, aged 48, Ikeja Chairman of Tricycle Riders Association, has been arrested for serious assault on a police officer.

“Ahmed assaulted an Inspector of Police who attempted to impound a motorcycle and arrest the rider for flagrantly obstructing traffic in Ikeja at about 1800hrs on Friday, August 9, 2024.”

Hundeyin added that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.