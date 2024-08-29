Polish Nationals Arrested For ‘Waving Russian Flags’ In Kano Released

Seven Polish nationals arrested for allegedly waving Russian flags during the #EndBadGovernance protest in Kano have been released.

They were arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on August 5, 2024.

Some tailors accused of sewing Russian flags for #EndBadGovernance protesters were also arrested.

The seven Polish nationals were accused of playing a “suspicious role” in protests against government policies and economic hardship, the DSS said upon their arrest.

However, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrzej Szejna, said the nationals are six students and their lecturer who came to Nigeria from the University of Warsaw for an African studies exchange programme at Bayero University in Kano.

In an X post on Wednesday, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, announced that the arrested nationals had been released.

The post read, 

“Polish students have been released and are in Kano. The Minister @sikorskiradek spoke today with the representative of parents, Mr. Jacek Półrolniczak, and thanked the students’ families for the good cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Thank you to everyone involved in the release of citizens!”


