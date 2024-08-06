Policeman Captured On Video Gunning Down Protester





A security operative was, on Monday, captured gunning down a protester in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He was pinned to the ground by some persons who tortured him.

In a video sighted , the young man was seen lying on the ground as two or three persons hit him repeatedly.

Shortly after, his killer who was standing beside a white Toyota Hilux van belonging to security operatives, moved closer.

After hitting him twice, the officer point his riffle directly at the victim and immediately pulled the trigger.

The crowd at the scene yelled as the policeman walked away without looking back.

Daily Trust factcheck team ran independent checks on the video and confirmed that it was not doctored.

Checks showed that the incident happened in front of Katagum Local Government secretariat, where policemen and some protesters using Russian flag clashed.

A resident of Azare, who did not want his name in print, told Daily Trust that the deceased was one of the hoodlums arrested by the police, but this newspaper could not independently verify this claim at the time of filing this report.

As of the time of filing this report, SP Ahmed Wakil, spokesman of the Bauchi Police Command, had not responded to Daily Trust’s inquiry on the daylight killing.

Another effort to get the reactions of Bauchi State Government about the incident did not also see the light of the day, as spokesman of Bauchi State Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, neither answered calls nor responded to the messages sent.

Since the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest kicked off on Thursday, there have been multiple videos of extrajudicial killings against the police, but the force denied each and all of them.

Amnesty International had condemned the use of lethal force against protesters.

In a statement, the human rights group said, “Our findings, so far, show that security personnel at the locations where lives were lost deliberately used tactics designed to kill while dealing with gatherings of people protesting hunger and deep poverty.”

But Muyiwa Adejobi, Force spokesman, had said while there were some instances of killings during the protest, none was by the police.

Following widespread killings in Kano at the weekend, Amnesty International asked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to establish Judicial Commission of Inquiry into fatal shooting of protesters,

The agency said at least 10 protesters were fatally shot in Kurna and Kofar Nasarawa of Kano.

Daily Trust