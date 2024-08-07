Police Recover Over N4.9m Cash, 2 AK47 From Notorious Armed Robber In Kano





The Kano State Police Command has arrested a notorious armed robber and has recovered two AK-47 rifles and 47 rounds of live ammunition.

The arrest was made early on Monday morning, following a report of a violent robbery in Yandadi Village, Kunchi Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, the suspect, identified as Hassan Iliya, a 35-year-old resident of Alhazawa Village in Musawa LGA, Katsina State, was apprehended while attempting to escape on a motorcycle.

The police said it recovered a total of ₦4.986m in cash believed to be part of the ₦15m stolen during the robbery.

“The suspect was arrested after a diligent intelligence-led patrol by our detectives,” SP Kiyawa stated. “A spot search revealed a sack containing two AK-47 rifles, 47 rounds of live ammunition, and cash totalling nearly five million naira.”

The robbery, which occurred around 2:00 AM on August 5th, involved a group of armed men storming the residence of a resident in Yandadi Village. The robbers reportedly assaulted the victim and made away with ₦15m.

However, the prompt response from the police led to the swift arrest of the principal suspect just hours after the crime was reported.





The State Commissioner of Police, CP Salman Garba has commended the officers involved in the operation for their swift action.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

“Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing nationwide protests, our officers remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of Kano State residents,” CP Garba said. “We encourage everyone to stay patriotic, avoid acts that could instigate violence, and continue to support the police in maintaining peace.”

The commissioner also provided emergency contact numbers for the public to report any suspicious movements or activities.

The police assured that the investigation is ongoing and that all efforts are being made to apprehend any accomplices involved in the robbery.

The suspect is expected to be charged to court once the investigation is concluded.

Residents of Yandadi Village also expressed relief at the quick action taken by the police, praising the force for restoring a sense of security in the community.

