Police Begins Investigation Into Killing Of Abuja Crossdresser

Police are investigating the mysterious death of a crossdresser found on the Katampe-Mabushi expressway in Abuja, yesterday.

The individual, whose identity remained unknown at press time, was discovered lying motionless in female clothing, prompting a distress call to the Command Control Room at 7:40 a.m.

According to Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, preliminary investigations revealed no means of identification on the deceased, who was subsequently taken to Maitama District Hospital, where doctors confirmed the death.

She said: “In response to a distress call received by the Command Control Room on 08/08/2024 about 07:40a.m., that an unidentified lady was seen lying motionless along Katampe – Mabushi expressway, a team of detectives was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the individual was a man fully dressed in female clothing with no means of identification on him,” she said.

Adeh further said that the police were working to unravel the mystery, with updates expected in due course.

“The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, has ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death,” the police spokesperson added.



