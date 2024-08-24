Police Arrest Woman With 124 Rounds Of Anti-Aircraft Ammunition

The Nasarawa State Police command has arrested one Mrs Hauwa Sani of Doro village, Katsina state, for allegedly being in illegal possession of 124 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramhan Nansel says the suspect was arrested alongside a two-year-old child at Rafin Sanyi village in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State

According to the statement, preliminary investigation showed that the suspect was conveying the anti-aircraft ammunition which was concealed in a gallon of palm oil heading to Katsina State.

Other items recovered from the suspect include a mobile telephone and a cash sum of N78,500

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Shehu Nadada has ordered the transfer of the suspect and exhibits to the Force Headquarters Abuja for further investigation.

It could be recalled that a similar arrest and recovery of ammunition from a woman in the state on transit to Katsina state happened some two months ago.