Outrage As Nigerians Call For Arrest Of Woman Who Vowed To Poison Yorubas, Edos In Canada





Concerned Nigerians have swarmed the Internet, demanding the arrest of a Canada-based Nigerian woman, Amaka Patience Sunnberger, and her accomplices for calling for the death of other Nigerians during a social media engagement.

CKNNews observed on Wednesday that Nigerians from all walks of life took to social media in shock and outrage after a viral TikTok video surfaced, showing the woman and other Nigerians calling for the poisoning of Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin descent.

The Director-General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, weighed in on the issue via her X.com handle on Wednesday. She identified the woman and revealed that several Nigerian groups had brought the matter to the attention of the Canadian authorities.

Dabiri-Erewa wrote, “This is the picture of the lady behind the voice.Amaka Patience Sunnberger.





“She has deleted her TikTok account, and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada. Thanks for alerting everyone.”

Our correspondent, who viewed the now-viral TikTok video on X.com on Wednesday, heard the woman instructing others on the social media space to poison Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin descent.

“Record me very well. It is time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Poison their food and water. I will poison your food and water.

“The hatred in your heart will last forever. I will put it (poison) inside their food and water when I get to work tomorrow. I want Ndigbo to get that heart of wickedness. You are too quiet and cool. Enough is enough,” the lady ranted in Pidgin Language while other participants in the space spurred her on.

Meanwhile, following the NiDCOM DG’s revelation and disturbing content of the video, some Nigerians on X.com called for the immediate arrest of the suspect and others who participated in the live video, fearing they might proceed with the plan if not apprehended for questioning.





An X.com user, @DAMIADENUGA, who shared the video on his account Wednesday, urged Nigerians in Canada to stay safe and take precautionary measures.

“A very disturbing video of some Nigerians on TikTok planning the death of other Nigerians in Canada. This post is for awareness purposes only. Be careful out there, folks,” he wrote.

“Please, everyone on that TikTok live space with her are all accomplices; they all must be traced!!! Every one of them.” @AmodaOgunlere added.

Corroborating the call for the participants’ arrest, @AbiolaKujore wrote, “The sad part is they all supported her and cheered her on; I was shocked.”

“They share the same sentiment because I wonder why anyone would want to give her a listening ear by being part of that demonic space,” @adedirant noted.