Nigerians Protest Against Extortions At Embassy In London

Pandemonium reared it's ugly head at the Northumberland Avenue of the Nigeria Embassy House in London when over 200 Nigerians were subjected to untold hardship and frustration.

The Nigerians who had come to make appointments earlier given by the Nigeria House for their passport Biometrics were subjected to total disappointments as they could not see reasons to why their travel were frustrated.





Not only were the applicants made to experience disappointment, many were irked as a result of what they referred to a scam by the Immigration authorities led by Attache Aminu.





Their frustration, according to an aggrieved Nigerian was made tensed because many of them had called off their respective works to honour the appointments, which ostensibly had made them loose good monies.





In separate interviews with the aggrieved Nigerians, it's so saddening that this is what they had to go through in their Embassy which is meant to.protect their corporate interests.