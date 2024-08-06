NCC Directs Telcos To Simplify Tariff Plans , Bundles

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a directive to telecommunications operators to simplify their tariff plans, bundles and promotional activities.

This move aims to provide clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost of voice, short messaging service (SMS) and data services to subscribers.

The directive, titled “Guidance on the Simplification of Tariffs in the Nigerian Communications Sector,” issued on July 29, 2024, came amidst complaints of fast data depletion across the country.

But the NCC in a statement on Monday mandated Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to publish a comprehensive table showing the features of their tariff plans and bundle offers.

The commission said the table should contain all necessary information for subscribers to make informed decisions, including details on add-ons, their prices, how consumers can opt-in or out, terms and conditions for renewal, and rollover policies.

It said the guideline was the outcome of consultations with industry stakeholders, including MNOs and consumer focus groups, and extensive data analysis on consumer preferences and expectations.

“The objectives of the simplification guidelines are to reduce the complexity of tariff plans and bundles, ensure transparency and fairness of promotional elements of tariff plans, protect consumers’ interests by providing clear and understandable tariff information so that they make informed decisions, and promote fair competition among licensees by standardising tariff structures”, the commission statement signed by its spokesman, Reuben Mouka said.

It said service providers are also required to display all relevant information about their tariffs, such as the name of the plan, price, validity period, price-per-second for on or off-network and international calls, expected data speeds, and fair usage policies.





“Operators can maintain existing bonus-led tariff plans till 31st December 2024, within which period operators are expected to educate and migrate all subscribers to the simplified tariff plans,” the directive stated.







