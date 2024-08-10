Navy Rescues 59 Persons From Drowning In Rivers, Loses Officer

Operatives of the Forward Operations Base (FOB), Bonny in Rivers State have successfully rescued 59 individuals from a stranded dredging vessel at the mouth of the Opobo River.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Navy’s spokesman, Aiwuyor Aliu-Adams, the base received a distress call about a dredging vessel in danger of going down at the mouth of the river which is typically turbulent at this time of the year.

The vessel MV AMBIKA 4 at the time of the incident was under contract with Sterling Global Oil Limited and was deployed at the Opobo field.

On getting the call, the FOB Bonny immediately scrambled a 10-man armed team in two interceptor boats led by the Base Operations Officer, Lieutenant Commander Gideon Gwaza. to rescue the stranded workers.

“Attempts to approach the distressed vessel proved challenging due to the force of the waves, and another squadron of three boats was dispatched to reinforce the rescue team,” the statement read.

“Additionally, another vessel, Nigerian Navy Ship GONGOLA, drones, Nigerian Navy Helicopters, and one Nigerian Airforce helicopter were deployed for the Search and Rescue mission. Eventually, all 59 crew were rescued successfully but the Base Operations Officer, Gwaza paid the supreme price,” it said.

“The Nigerian Navy deeply mourns the loss of Gwaza, who bravely risked his life to save others. He was a well-trained combat diver whose painful death reflects the risks and sacrifices of Nigerian Navy personnel towards the safety of Nigeria’s maritime domain. His dedication and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”



