Navy Arrests Four Foreigners With 72 Bags Of Marijuana

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft has arrested four foreigners in possession of 72 bags of cannabis sativa around Lekki Beach on the Lagos waterway.

The Commander of NNS Beecroft, Commodore Rafiu Taye Oladejo, disclosed this yesterday, stating that the arrest and recovery of the contraband occurred on Sunday, August 25, 2024, by the NNS Beecroft Quick Response Team.

He disclosed that the 72 bags of cannabis sativa weighed 40 kilograms each. During the handing over of the suspects and substance to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Commander, represented by the Executive Officer, Navy Captain Mutalib Raji, stated that three of the suspects were Ghanaians and one was from Benin.

“The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft has handed over 72 bags of cannabis sativa, each weighing 40 kilograms, along with four suspects – three Ghanaians and one Beninois – to the NDLEA Marine Command,” he said. “This followed credible and actionable intelligence regarding suspicious activities of some criminal elements around Lekki Beach.

This intelligence led to the deployment of the Quick Response Team for intensive patrol and search, resulting in the interception of 72 bags of cannabis sativa weighing over 2,880 kilograms. The team also arrested three Ghanaians – Mr. Godswill Zevor, Mr. Monday Kpomeja, and Mr. Gbega Agbeko – and a Beninois, Mr. Elugbe Philip.

“This effort aligns with the Strategic Directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Admiralty Medal, to maintain a credible presence along Lagos waterways and adjoining creeks to ensure a safe and secure maritime environment for economic activities to thrive. He further warned perpetrators of illicit drug activities to desist, as NNS Beecroft will continue to pursue every criminal element operating within its area of responsibility.”



