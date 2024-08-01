"My Twin Brother Was Behind My EFCC Arrest" .. Psquare (Paul Okoye)

Popular singer, Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has said his twin brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, was behind his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In an interview with City FM, Lagos, Rudeboy said Mr P wrote a petition to the anti-graft agency to invite him over alleged fraudulent dealings.

He said that despite the EFCC clearing him of all allegations after a thorough investigation, his twin brother refused to apologize over the false accusations.

“This year, I was invited by the EFCC after they received a petition against me from my twin brother. I never thought it [our beef] would get to this extent. I thought it was just music,” he said.

“The next thing, people are asking me, ‘What do you do?’ Somebody said, ‘You’re going to go to jail for 20 years. They’re going to lock you up.’ I got to the EFCC office, they told me everything. They’ve already printed all my account statements. They asked me to explain every transaction.

“First of all, what entered my mind was, what if I was into fraud? That’s how my brother would have finished me? But I took it. Then they started the investigation. At a point, I was no longer comfortable with the kind of questions they were asking me. When I knew it was serious was when they asked me to get a lawyer and sureties. I did everything.

“One month ago, they called me, my twin brother and our elder brother [Jude Okoye], and said, ‘First of all, we have to say that after all investigations, Paul is innocent. Paul is cleared. Everything you accused him of, we’ve done our investigation and he’s innocent.’

“Despite the fact that I was proven innocent, my twin brother didn’t apologize for the false accusations,” he narrated.