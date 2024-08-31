Miss Universe Nigeria Holds In Lagos Today

All roads lead to the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, this evening as the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant holds there amid fun fair.

The event, which promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent, elegance, and excellence will see 25 damsels battle for the coveted crown.

One of the contestants to watch out for tonight is Chidinma Adetshina, who was invited by the organizers to participate in this year’s edition after she withdrew from the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant, following social media uproar about her eligibility to participate in the pageant because of her nationality. She will be representing Taraba State at the pageant.

However, Chidinma has the likes of Uchechi Uchenna, former Miss VILLAFFEST, who’s representing Enugu State; Muna Nkumeh (Abia State); Ella Igbodor (Cross River State; Ify Jawara (Osun State) among other contestants to contend with for the crown.

As a rule, each contestant is expected to showcase her unique vision and aspirations of holding the Miss Universe Nigeria title, seeking support and validation from the discerning panel of judges. And the inclusion of married women, single women and divorced ladies will make this year’s show a spectacular one.

While this grand affair lasts, attendees will be treated to an unforgettable night of beauty, elegance, and empowerment. Adding to the glamour, popular singer Noon Dave alongside Qing Madi will be thrilling the audience with live performances. Noon Dave is sure to set the stage on fire with his latest song, “Pressure”, while Qing Madi who gained widespread recognition after her 2022 single “See Finish” and its 2023 follow-up, “Ole” will mesmerise the audience with a lovely rendition of her evergreen songs.

Interestingly, the winner of the contest tonight, according to the organizers, will walk away with the sum of N10 million in cash among other prizes, as well as representing Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico this November. Also, the first runner-up will have the opportunity to participate in the Miss Supranational pageant.

As Nigerians eagerly await the crowning moment, tonight’s event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of beauty, talent, and purpose, marking a historic milestone in the sustainable legacy of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.