Minister Raises Alarm Over Abducted Doctor, Petitions NSA, IGP

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Pate, has petitioned the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to rescue Kaduna-based Dr Ganiyat Popoola, who was kidnapped last December and has been in the abductors’ den for nearly eight months.

Popoola, a registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna State, was abducted on December 27, 2023, along with her husband, Nurudeen Popool, who is a Squadron leader, and her nephew, Folaranmi Abdul-Mugniy, who stays with them.

After several negotiations with the kidnappers, the husband was released on March 8, 2024, but the doctor and Abdul-Mugniy were not released.

It was also gathered that since the incident, the abductors had called severally at will and occasionally to allow some family members to speak with the captives, and they were spoken to last on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, to prove that the doctor and the nephew were still alive.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has repeatedly clamoured for P opoola’s release, with chapters of the association holding peaceful protests across different states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday.

The NARD threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if Popoola was not released by August 26.

In a letter dated August 12, the health minister, Pate, sought the intervention of the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and the IG, Kayode Egbetokun, to rescue the abducted medical doctor.

The letter was titled ‘RE: Kidnap of Resident Doctor at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna: A need for urgent intervention to avert industrial disharmony’.

The minister said, “The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is in receipt of a letter from the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors Ref.no.NARD/SG/2023-2024/290724/788, dated 29th July 2024 (copy attached) on the above subject.

“In the letter under reference, the association informed of the abduction of one of their members, Dr. Ganiyat Olawole Popoola, a Senior Registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Care Centre, Kaduna and her nephew over seven months ago (December, 2023) and the victims have remained in the custody of the kidnappers to date.

“In view of the above, the ministry is requesting your urgent intervention not only to save the lives of the kidnapped victims but also to avert industrial disharmony in the health sector.

“While anticipating your prompt action, please accept the warm regards of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.”