Mass Protest: Police Faults Amnesty International Casualty Figures

The Nigeria Police yesterday dismissed as false reports of deliberate action by security operatives to kill participants in the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The police particularly took exception to claims by Amnesty International that 13 individuals have lost their lives since the commencement of the protest on Thursday.

Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that contrary to the claims by AI, the security operatives had no hand in the seven deaths known to the authorities so far.

According to Adejobi four individuals died in Borno State on Thursday in “a terrorist attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP elements who infiltrated the crowd of protesters and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).”

Thirty-four other persons were injured in the incident, he said.

“Additionally, an incident occurred involving an unregistered Honda Prelude car that ran into the protesters, resulting in the death of two civilians.





“The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Although the vehicle was vandalized after the incident, it has been recovered and is currently in police custody.

“Efforts are ongoing to trace the driver and bring him to justice.

“There was another incident reported in Yauri, Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State, where a group of individuals mobilized to loot a shop.





“In the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of Kebbi State is currently investigating the incident.

“This brings the total number of deaths recorded during the protests to seven.”





Continuing, the police spokesman said: “It is important to state that there were no other recorded fatalities during the protests apart from those mentioned above.

“However, incidences of armed robbery, arson, mischief, looting of public institutions and private businesses, destructions of both public and private property were recorded during the protest.

“Arrests were made with respect to these criminal incidents and a number of recoveries made from the suspects while the protest was going on.





“The Nigeria Police personnel deployed to manage the protests have acted professionally, refraining from using lethal weapons.

“In instances where protesters became riotous, the police employed teargas to disperse them.

“Even when our officers on lawful duty were attacked and injured, the police effected arrests, using only teargas, demonstrating utmost restraint.





“In an effort to combat the trend of crimes and criminality, the police have arrested a total of six hundred and eighty-one (681) individuals who committed various criminal offences such as armed robbery, arson, mischief and destruction of both public and private property.

“Dangerous weapons, including two AK-47 rifles and assorted live ammunition, were recovered from the so-called protesters.

“Additionally, stolen items such as furniture, electronics, phones, other various shop items and vital infrastructures worth billions of naira were recovered from the arrested persons.





“Contrary to circulating news, organisers of the protest or protesters were not arrested. Those in police custody are under investigation for clear connections to criminal activities.”

Thirty-eight of the arrests were made in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, 17 in Gombe State, 75 in Jigawa, 24 in Kaduna and 326 in Kano.

Katsina recorded seven arrests, Nasarawa 50 and Sokoto 81.





Sixty-three additional arrests were made on Friday, 57 of which were in Kano and six in the FCT.

Adejobi said nine police officers sustained various degrees of injuries during attacks by protesters.

He added: “One of them, who was initially reported dead, miraculously survived but remains in critical condition.





“The ongoing protest has obviously turned violent. We therefore advise law abiding citizens taking part in the protest across the country to immediately withdraw from it.

“This advice becomes necessary in view of the violence that has characterised the protest in the last two days.

“It is reasonably expected that peaceful protesters would have withdrawn from the protest that has turned violent.





“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to providing accurate information and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during these challenging times.

“It is essential to recognise that the strategic deployment by the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, and the decisive clampdown on criminal elements exploiting the protests for unlawful activities, has been highly effective in quelling tension and curbing the violence and anarchy witnessed on the first day of the protests.

“During this challenging period, the Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to performing its lawful duties with professionalism, maintaining law and order, and preventing anarchy throughout the country.

“The Nigeria Police urges all citizens and residents to disregard unfounded and psychologically manipulative reports circulating about incidents during these protests.”

Say no one was killed in Kubwa

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command in a separate statement yesterday denied the killing of a teenager by security operatives in Kubwa.

Spokesman for the command said operatives deployed to the axis “were not issued lethal arms but only with anti-riot equipment not capable of occasioning the death of the teenager.”

However, Police Commissioner Benneth C. Igweh has ordered an immediate investigation to ascertain the remote cause of the victim’s death.



