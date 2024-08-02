Lagos CP Orders Release Of 12 Protesters

Barr Iniebehe Effiong one of the lawyers to the #EndBadGovernance protesters posted this on his social media on Friday

"Our team of pro bono lawyers under the auspices of LAWYERS FOR RULE OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS have just secured the release of 12 protesters who were arrested by the police at the Lekki Toll Gate and other parts of Lagos.

Most of them were grabbed by thugs at the Toll Gate and handed over to the police.

We met with the Commissioner of Police earlier today at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park and complained about the ongoing arbitrary arrest of protesters in Lagos.

The CP then directed us to Panti where the protesters were detained and instructed the DCP, Panti to release them.

The protesters were accordingly released to me and my colleagues.

We are also making efforts to help detained protesters in other States and the FCT.

NAMES OF PROTESTERS RELEASED FROM DETENTION AT SCIID, PANTI ON 2/8/2024:

1.Labe Benedict

2.Nura Umar

3.Yaro Gazama

4.Joseph Jeremiah

5.Osinachi Udoeze

6.Ayodele Ajayi

7.Godwin Moloku

8.Adelokun Wasiu

9.Precious Alfred

10.Yahaya Mohammed

11.Otika Victor

12.Ndukwe Ogbonnaya

History will vindicate the just."