Kano Airport Cleaner Returns $10,000 ( N16m ) Found Inside Aircraft

Auwal Dankode, an employee of the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), has been praised for his integrity after returning $10,000, approximately N16 million, which he found while cleaning an aircraft at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

According to a post by security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makaman, on the X platform on Wednesday, Dankode discovered the cash during his routine cleaning duties and immediately reported it to the airline company’s manager.

This led to a search for the rightful owner of the money.

Zagazola highlighted that Dankode, a native of Kode in Kano State, is known for his strong fear of God and integrity.

Zagazola further noted that Dankode’s selfless act serves as an example of how even small acts of kindness can have a big impact.

“As investigations continue to identify the owner of the lost money, Auwal’s actions serve as a shining example of the positive impact that even small acts of kindness can have,” the post read.

