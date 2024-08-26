How Nollywood Actress, Sharon Okpamen Died One Month After Childbirth

Nollywood actress and producer Sharon Okpamen died Sunday, almost one month after welcoming her second child.

One Jackreece Daniel confirmed the sad news on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “Nollywood actress and producer has passed on. She was in coma after child birth and couldn’t make it alive “

Also, confirming the sad news too, Great Edos platform wrote on Facebook, ” Sharon Okpamen has unfortunately passed on. It’s sad day for Nollywood and the Edo entertainment scene.

On July 31, the deceased announced the birth of her second, whom she named Osarhuese on her Facebook page.



She wrote ” To God be the glory . Osarhuese is here”



Unfortunately, Sharon went into coma for days after her childbirth and couldn’t make it alive.

However, when contacted, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Chief Emeka Rollas said the deceased was not a member of the guild.

Sharon who hailed from Edo was a filmmaker, actress, entrepreneur and humanitarian.



Nollywood actress and media personality, Sharon Okpamen, has tragically passed away following childbirth.



Here are ten things to know about the late Actress Sharon Okpamen

1. Sharon Okpamen was born on February 16, 1989, in Abudu, Edo State, Nigeria.

2. She was raised in her hometown of Abudu, Sharon spent her formative years in Edo State.

3. She attended Mary Milek Nursery and Primary School and University Preparatory Secondary School (UPSS) in Benin. She later studied English at the National Open University (NOUN).

4. Sharon began her acting career in 2010 with the film Touch Not My Crown, a role given to her by John Okafor, also known as Mr. Ibu.

5. Over the years, Sharon appeared in over 100 films and made a name for herself in Nollywood.

6. In addition to acting, she produced her own film, Night Hustlers.

7. Sharon gave birth to her second child just a month before her tragic passing.

8. After giving birth, Sharon fell into a coma and could not recover.

9. Sharon Okpamen passed away on August 24, 2024, leaving behind a legacy in the film industry.

10. Her death has been deeply mourned within the Nollywood community, where she was a respected and beloved figure.



