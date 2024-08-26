Gunmen Kill Lagos Monarch’s Son

A 50-year-old man identified as Demola Akinloye has been stabbed to death in his car along Chevron Drive in the Lekki area of Lagos.

This was confirmed to our correspondent via chat by the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, late Monday night.

According to Hundeyin, Akinloye was attacked by four armed men in a white bus. He said, “At about 12:30 p.m., a distress call was received at the station reporting that a man later identified as Demola Akinloye, aged 50 years, was attacked along Chevron Drive, Lekki, while driving his black Toyota Corolla near the Bourdillon Court Estate gate. The attackers, driving a white mini bus, shot and stabbed him to death.

“The scene has been visited; one spent cartridge was recovered, and the corpse has been moved to a morgue in Ajah, Lagos State, for preservation and autopsy. The case will be transferred to the SCIID Panti-Yaba for further investigation.”

Further findings revealed that the deceased was the first son of Tijani Akinloye, the Ojomu of Ajiran land, in the Ajiran community of Agungi Area, Lekki, Lagos State.

A notice released by the estate community and seen by Vanguard advised residents to avoid the area where the incident occurred. It read, “This is to notify all residents that the Ajiran (Agungi) king’s son was assassinated today along Chevron Drive (close to Ebano Supermarket) this morning.

“We therefore urge our esteemed residents to avoid the Chevron area, Agungi, and Ajiran for their safety.”