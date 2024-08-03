Gunmen Attack Army Checkpoint In Ebonyi State

Suspected Gunmen have attacked a military checkpoint on Amangwu axis of the Amasiri-Owutu-edda highway in Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

DSP Joshua Ukandu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Ukandu said the attack occurred in the early hours of Friday in the area.

According to him, the information reaching us from Owutu Police Division reveals that some hoodlums attacked a military checkpoint on Friday morning.

“It is not yet certain if there were casualties. The attack was carried out by suspected gunmen in the area, who operated with motorcycles,” he added.

CKN NEWS

