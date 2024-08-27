Guinness Records Celebrates World's Oldest Human Being

byCKN NEWS -
 Guinness Book of Records post on world's oldest human being 

A very happy 112th birthday to John Tinniswood (born on 26 August 1912) who holds the record for oldest living man 

John is celebrating the occasion at his care home in Southport, England, with his family and friends.

When asked how it feels to be turning 112, he replied: “In all honesty, no different. I don’t feel that age, I don’t get excited over it. That’s probably why I’ve reached it. I just take it in my stride like anything else.

“I can’t think of any special secrets I have. I was quite active as a youngster; I did a lot of walking. But to me, I’m no different [to anyone]. No different at all.”

