Gov Fubara Hails Protesters Over Peaceful Conduct In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has commended protesters in the state for being peaceful, despite the reality of the economic hardship which prompted the agitation.

Fubara stated this while addressing the protesters who marched to the government house in Port Harcourt to register their grievances.

He reassured the youths of his unwavering commitment to improving the state’s economy and the overall welfare of the people.

He said the peaceful nature of the protests demonstrates their genuine desire for positive change and underscores the importance of addressing their concerns promptly.

He urged the protesters to exercise patience and trust in his administration’s efforts to bring about meaningful economic reforms.

He, however, cautioned the protesters to be vigilant against elements within the state who might attempt to hijack the peaceful protest to incite violence, particularly in the current political situation.

After he engaged with the protesters, Fubara met with members of the State Executive Council and the committee responsible for organising the first Rivers Economic and Investment Summit.

During the meeting, held at the Executive Council Chambers, the committee presented its report to the governor.

The governor pledged to implement the committee’s recommendations, emphasising the critical need for economic improvement, which he linked to the ongoing protests against bad governance.

He pointed out that economic hardships are a major driving force behind the protests, making it imperative to prioritise economic initiatives.

The governor acknowledged the critical role of the Economic and Investment Summit in shaping the economic future of the state, stating his committment to making it a cornerstone of his administration’s policy.

The committee’s recommendations included the immediate establishment of an Investment Promotion Council and a digital economy hub, as well as the revival of defunct businesses.

Other suggestions included renewing old and creating new business districts, supporting Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, reducing tensions between companies and host communities, and institutionalizing the Economic and Investment Summit as an annual event.

Chairman of the Committee, Chibeoso Aholu highlighted the categorisation of the summit’s successes into short, medium, and long-term values to ensure sustainable development in the state.



