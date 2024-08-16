Gov Alia Stops Benue APC SEC Meeting , Vow To Descend On Distractors

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has stopped a scheduled All Progressives Congress, APC, State Executive Committee, SEC, meeting. The meeting was slated to be held today in Makurdi, the state capital.

Governor Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, denied knowledge of the said meeting.

The said meeting was allegedly announced by the factional chairman of the party, Mr. Austin Agada.

Alia maintained that as the leader of the party in the state he was supposed to be in the know of any meeting. He said anything far from that was unacceptable.

The statement read: “There were publications on cyberspace to the effect that a meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Benue APC is summoned to hold today, Thursday, August 15, 2024.

“The Governor has, therefore, called off the purported meeting, warning that there will be consequences if any person or group attempts to disrupt the peace of the state by converging for any unauthorised meeting.”

The statement quoted Governor Alia as saying, “the last time I checked, I am still the APC leader in the state. No APC meeting can be summoned without my knowledge.

“Not just that, as the Chief Security Officer in the state, I should know when a legitimate gathering is supposed to hold.

“Nigeria is not a lawless state and so is Benue state. Those who think they can undermine the authority of the state must know this and know peace.”