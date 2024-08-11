GLO Launches MY-G Data Bundles

Globacom, Nigeria’s leading telecommunications network, has launched an exciting and sizzling all-in-one social media and entertainment super-fast data bundle called ‘MY-G’.

My-G, in local parlance, is used to reflect the closeness people have with their friends. The new data plan which goes by the same name shows that it is so good that subscribers will see it as ‘My G’ because it is always there for them to do all they want online especially in content creation, entertainment, and social media at very affordable rates.

The new product comes in various affordable bundles which will make subscribers on the Glo network and intending subscribers to easily migrate to and enjoy to the fullest.

For example, for as low as N100, the subscriber gets 400MB with 1-hour free browsing and connections on WhatsApp, Tiktok, Snapchat, BoomPlay, Audiomack, Instagram and GloTV with a validity period of 1 day.

N300 gives 1GB with connections to the same applications and 1-hour free browsing too. This lasts for 3 days.

N500 avails the customer 1.5GB with connections to the same applications and 1-hour free browsing which lasts for 7 days.

The last bundle which is N1000 gives the subscriber 3.5GB with connections to the same applications, 1-hour browsing and lasts for 30 days.

My-G bundle underscores Globacom’s commitment to continue empowering subscribers and making communication among friends, loved ones and associates exciting and incredibly affordable.

Customers can swiftly subscribe to the exciting offering by dialing *312# and following the prompts to the My-G Bundles.