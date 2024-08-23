Former Lagos Police PRO Seeks N25m As Health Challenge Deteriorates

A former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, now an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chike Godwin Oti, has battled many national, state and local criminals, including child predators, but today, he is currently fighting the greatest battles of his life.

He is fighting the battle of survival, the battle to live and urgently needs at least N25 million to have a kidney transplant.

According to the latest information, ACP Oti was recently transferred as AC’ DFA, Railway Police Command, Ebute-Meta, Lagos State.

It was gathered that Oti, from his hospital bed, shared his story and picture with his police coursemates, narrating his ordeal and imploring them for financial assistance.

The heartbreaking message has gone viral, with many who have worked closely with him, including journalists and civil society organisations, hailing him as a gentleman and an officer, further urging all well Nigerians to contribute their widow’s mite to save him.

He shared: “I wish to inform you that I was recently diagnosed with 5th-stage renal failure also known as end-stage renal disease (kidney failure) occasioned by unmitigated high blood pressure at Lagoon Hospital, Bourdillion Street, Ikoyi, Lagos