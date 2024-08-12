Former Bank CEO Appointed Pastor Of RCCG City Of David

Former Managing Director of Bank of Industry, B.O.I, Pastor Kayode Pitan has been appointed by the governing council of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG to be the Pastor of the City of David parish.

Pastor Pitan is to replace Pastor Charles Kpandei who has been in charge of City of David since the suspension of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade by the RCCG.

Although Pitan appointment was not made public at the just concluded national convention of the church, top sources in the mission explained that the promotion and appointment of Pastor Kayode Pitan, put an end to the reign of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade at RCCG City of David Parish:

Pastor Pitan who was the pastor in charge of the Tabernacle of David of Region 51 and was also the regional pastor has now been formerly designated as the Pastor of the City of David. The decision was taken by the governing council of the church.

According to the sources, pastor Pitan is believed to handle the City of David because of his experience in the corporate world. It is expected that he would be able to manage the Trinity Tower project very well as well as the church.

With his appointment, he is now the Pastor in charge of Region 20 with the City of David as its headquarters. Pastor Ben Akabueze will now serve as the Assistant Pastor in Charge of Region 20.

Iluyomade was suspended following some allegations against him. Some news media had reported that Pastor Pitan was the one who replaced Iluyomade. But events at the City of David proved otherwise as Kpandei was the one seen conducting the affairs of the parish since June when the suspension took effect.

However, astor Idowu remains silent over this new development, but sources said he is not comfortable with the decision. It also remains unclear if he would stay in RCCG, going forward.



