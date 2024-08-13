Exposed : How UNICAL Fraudulently Mobilised 101 Graduates For Service ...NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has accused University of Calabar of having fraudulently mobilised 101 graduates for the national service during the 2021, 2022 and 2023 NYSC Service Years.

In a statement signed by the management of the scheme, 99 persons were graduates while two were on exemption.

The management declared that certificates of the National Service of those persons were being invalidated forthwith.

The statement noted that the scheme stood by its strong commitment to ensuring that unqualified locally and foreign-trained Nigerian youths, especially those purported to have graduated from unaccredited universities were not recognized, while only qualified persons were issued with NYSC certificates.

“Members of the public, especially corps employers, Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), corporate and religious organisations, multi-national companies, corps producing institutions and other critical stakeholders of the NYSC are to take note of this advertorial for prompt action.

“In addition, members of the public are also enjoined to confirm from the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja, the authenticity of Certificates of National Service, Exemption and Exclusion Letters being presented for any purpose,” the statement read.

The university had yet to officially react to the NYSC statement as of the time of filing this report.