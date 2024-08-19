Ex Registrar, Wife , Two Family Members Die In Borno Inferno

Former Chief Registrar, Borno Cooperatives Society, Mallam Garba Abubakar, his wife and two females suspected to be family members have died in a fire that erupted in their compound in Damboa road general area of Maiduguri metropolis, sources said.

The incident, according to findings by Vanguard, took place in the early hours of yesterday.

According to sources, Garba Abubakar (alias Gabson) was reported to have died in the early hours of yesterday with his wife and two other female members of the family in a domestic fire suspected to have been caused by power surge from public power source.

A source, said: “The deceased retired as a Chief Registrar of Cooperative Societies with the Borno State Government and later worked with a private borehole drilling company.

“Not long a go, we spoke extensively on contemporary issues and I assured him that I would visit him in his new house whenever I happen to be in Maiduguri. Not knowing that was the last time I would hear his voice.”