Ex NBA Chairman Adesina Ogunlana Dies Few Days After 60th Birthday Celebration

The Nigerian Bar association has announced the passing of the former chairman of the ikeja branch , Adesina Ogunlana.

In a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal

the association described his term as the Chairman of the NBA Ikeja Branch between 2016 and 2018 as a time of renaissance , as he actively led the protest against the increase in the Land Use Charge introduced by the Lagos State Government in 2018 and the End sars protest .

Popularly referred to as “serubawon” , Adesina Ogunlana who marked his 60th birthday on the 27th of July , was known for his active commitment to the rule of law, effective administration of justice, and protection of human rights.

The burial arrangements will be announced once confirmed by his family, and requested prayers for his loved ones during this difficult time.

He was a graduate of Lagos State University where he obtained his LLB

SANWO-OLU MOURNS FORMER IKEJA NBA CHAIRMAN, ADESINA OGUNLANA

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of human rights activist and former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch, Barr. Comrade Adesina Ogunlana.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who described Ogunlana's death as shocking and a great loss to Lagos State, commiserated with the deceased family and the entire members of the NBA, particularly the Ikeja Branch, over the death of "the fearless and courageous lawyer.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the death of Ogunlana as a great loss to his family, associates, clients, and legal practitioners.

He said Comrade Ogunlana, who is referred to as "Serubawon" by some of his colleagues, lived a fulfilled life by making positive impact in the lives of the ordinary people, during his lifetime.

Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed for the repose of the soul of the dead and for God to grant the family and friends of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.





SIGNED

GBOYEGA AKOSILE

SPECIAL ADVISER - MEDIA AND PUBLICITY