EndBadGovernance Protest: We Did Not Arrest Activist, Lenin....DSS





The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied holding activist Michael Lenin, contrary to widespread speculation.





In an SMS message to correspondents in Abuja on Monday, DSS spokesperson Dr Peter Afunaya stated, “Michael (aka Michael Lenin) is not in our custody.”





Dr Afunaya also confirmed the apprehension of several tailors in Kano State responsible for producing Russian flags distributed in the area, along with some of their sponsors.





He further confirmed the arrest of sponsors of the ongoing nationwide protests but did not disclose their identities.







