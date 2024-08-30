Elegant Stallion Onyeka Onwenu To Be Buried In Lagos Today

Nigeria's foremost artiste Onyeka Onwenu will be buried in Lagos today

The elegant stallion as she is known died on 30th July 2024 at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja Lagos after collapsing at function held in honour of Mrs Okoli the Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals

She was 72 years old





According to a burial arrangement issued by the family and obtained CKNNews, her funeral service will be held at the Fountain of Life Church Ilupeju and burial held at a private vault in Ikoyi

In her lifetime Onyeka Onwenu was a broadcaster, actress , politician and activist

She had several successful songs to her credit

She hailed from Imo State and blessed with two sons