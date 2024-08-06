DSS Blocks Accounts Of EndBadGovernance Sponsors, NIS Places Them On Watchlist

Authorities of the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) have placed sponsors of nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest on its watchlist.

Comptroller-General of NIS, Kemi Nandap, who disclosed this at Defence Headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday, said these persons who are in the diaspora would be arrested immediately they step their legs on Nigerian soil.

She spoke shortly after a strategic meeting convened by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa.

CKNNews had earlier reported that the Defence Chief and other heads of intelligence agencies as well as other heads of para-military agencies were in a closed-door with a view to implementing the crackdown order given by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Nandap said, “We have diaspora sponsors, they are on our watchlist. They are watchlisted, any attempt they make to come into the country, we’ll be notified and they will be picked up and handed to appropriate authority.”

The Immigration boss said the Service has in response to the protest deployed more officers to borders both land and airports to ensure effective manning of those entry and exit points.

According to her, the Service has also stepped up surveillance to prevent foreign intervention in the country.

On his part, the Director-General Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, said the agency had uncovered some sponsors but declined giving further information.

The secret police boss, who was represented at the meeting by the DSS’ spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said some bank accounts had already been blocked.

Afunanya said some of the persons operating such accounts are staying abroad, adding that they were being monitored.







