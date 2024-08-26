COURT OF APPEAL REAFFIRMS ASUE IGHODALO AS EDO PDP GUBER CANDIDATE

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reaffirmed the nomination of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as Governorship Candidate of the People's Democratic Party(PDP) in Edo State.


In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Musali JCA on Monday August 26, 2024  in the suit marked CA/ABJ/CV/764/2024, the Appeal court held that the Delegates who sought to nullify the PDP Primaries lack locus and therefore the trial court has no Jurisdiction to nullify the PDP primaries.


The Appellate court further stated that under s. 84 (14) of the Electoral Act, it is only aspirants that can challenge a primary election. Ad hoc delegates are not aspirants and therefore do not  have the locus to sue as the matter is an internal affairs of Peoples Democractic Party. 


 "They are delegates and not aspirants. Delegates do not have any locus to challenge the process of the primary election." The Court held 


Consequently, the Appellant court upheld the February 22 primaries of the PDP in Edo State, which produced Dr. Asue Ighodalo as Governorship Candidate  of the PDP in the forthcoming September 21st Governorship Election in Edo State.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال