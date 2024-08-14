CJN To Earn N64m Per Annum As Tinubu Signs New Remuneration Bill





Judicial officers yesterday got a 300 per cent raise in their remuneration with the signing of the Judicial Office Holders Salaries and Allowances Bill into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) will now earn N64 million annually.

The President of the Court of Appeal is to earn N62.4 million, while the justices of the Supreme Court will earn N61.4 million annually.

The Senate passed the Bill on June 5.

The House of Representatives passed it earlier on March 20.

The new law provides a monthly package of N5.39 million for the CJN.

Justices of the Supreme Court are to take home N4.21 million, while the President of the Court of Appeal is to earn N4.48 million per month.

Justices of the Court of Appeal are to earn N3.73 million monthly.

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Grand Khadi, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, President of Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Judge of State High Court and Grand Khadi of State Sharia Court of Appeal and President of State Customary Court of Appeal are to earn a monthly package of N3.53 million.





Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, in a statement, hailed the signing of the Bill into law.





“This extraordinary move underscores Mr President’s absolute prioritisation of the welfare of Nigerian workers above all else just like he did when he recently put on hold an ongoing Federal Executive Council meeting to assent to the new National Minimum Wage Bill of N70,000.

“This landmark decision reflects Mr. President’s profound dedication to ensuring that every salary earner in Nigeria, especially those serving in vital and strategic roles, receives the recognition and compensation they deserve.

“By prioritising the financial well-being of our judicial officers, Mr. President is not only reinforcing the integrity of our justice system but also setting a new standard for leadership that truly values the hard work and sacrifices of all Nigerian workers.”

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), welcomed the development.

In a statement by his spokesman Kamardeen Ogundele, the AGF said: “By this historical assent, the yearning of judicial officers across the country for better conditions of service has been met.

“Judicial officers in Nigeria have been on the same salary for almost two decades.

“President Tinubu has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the sustainable reform of the administration of justice. This is an important component of this reform.

“The review of judicial remuneration is a first and important step towards achieving a judicial system that works in the interest of all Nigerians.”