Celebration Turns Bloody As Lawyer Allegedly Kills Orphan In Ebonyi







An orphan, Nnamdi Nwite Ugo, has reportedly been shot to death by Abakaliki legal practitioner, Sunday Ununu.

According to sources , the tragedy occurred during the celebration of the Izzi Unuphu Power of Attorney Community election in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It was learned that a loyalist of Ununu won a key position in the election, leading to jubilation organized by the group. During the celebration, Ununu reportedly fired his gun in celebration.

The Izzi Unuphu Power of Attorney is responsible for managing lands in the area and has been working to recover lands it considers to have been illegally acquired or sold to non-indigenes.

A new election was held last weekend to elect new leaders for the group. During the post-election celebration, Ununu, who is the group’s counsel, was shooting sporadically. Unfortunately, a bullet struck Ugo in the nose, pierced through his mouth, and he died.

The deceased, who had lost his parents and had no close relatives, has been largely ignored in the matter. It is reported that the families of both the lawyer and the deceased are negotiating to cover up the incident. A resident who requested anonymity mentioned that a sum of money has allegedly been promised to the deceased’s distant relatives for his burial and to cover the matter.

The state police command has arrested Ununu in connection with the incident. Police spokesperson DSP Joshua Ukandu confirmed the arrest, stating, “I am aware of the situation and he is currently in our custody. However, I am not familiar with all the details of the case.”



