Brig Gen S K Usman rtd To Spotlight Security PE Synergy At 18th Intl PR Congress

The highly anticipated 18th International Public Relations Congress, set to take place at the prestigious Peninsula Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, from August 13th to 16th, 2024, will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers, including the esteemed Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni.

A revered figure in the realms of strategic communication and public relations, Brigadier General Usman’s illustrious career as the former Director of Army Public Relations and spokesperson for the Nigerian Army has earned him widespread respect within the public relations profession, the military circles and beyond.

Renowned for his exceptional contributions to the field of public relations and strategic communication, Brigadier General Usman will bring his vast experience and deep insights to the congress, where he will deliver a presentation on "Navigating the World of Threats: The Need for a Strategic Alliance of Security and Public Relations." His presentation is expected to be a masterclass in the delicate art of blending security imperatives with public relations strategies, a subject he has expertly navigated throughout his distinguished military career and in his continued service to the nation in retirement.

Currently serving as the Consultant Director of Corporate Affairs and Information Services at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja, Brigadier General Usman is a fellow of the African Public Relations Association, a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), and a member of its governing council, representing the Federal Government of Nigeria.

His participation in the congress, which has garnered endorsements from the International Public Relations Association, the African Public Relations Association, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, and the Management School London, further elevates the event's profile. The congress promises to be a significant forum for the exchange of innovative ideas, knowledge, and networking, making it an unmissable opportunity for professionals and stakeholders eager to explore the transformative power of public relations in today’s complex operational environment.