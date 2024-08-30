Breaking: Victor Osimhen Club Agrees Terms With Saudi Arabian Team .. To Earn £646,154 Per week

Napoli have reached an agreement to sell Victor Osimhen to Saudi Arabian club, Al Ahli.

According to football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the “club-to-club deal done for €75/80m total package.”

Osimhen is likely to sign a four-year contract worth about £33.6 million (€40 million) every season, or £646,154 per week, tax-free.

A release clause will be included in his contract with the Saudi club.

Al Ahli have also scheduled a medical for Osimhen, who is expected to reject a move to Chelsea.

Romano wrote on X: “BREAKING: Napoli reach total agreement with Al Ahli for Victor Osimhen!

“Club to club deal done for €75/80m total package, Al Ahli have already booked a medical.

“Four year contract worth €25/30m per season net to Osimhen + RELEASE clause.

“Final green light up to Victor.”

