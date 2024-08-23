Breaking : Supreme Court Affirms Election Of Gov Hope Uzodimma And Usman Ododo





The Supreme Court has affirmed the reelection of Governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of Imo State and Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi

In a judgment on Friday, August 23, a five-member panel of the court dismissed the appeal by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Athan Achonu for being unmeritorious.

Justice Mohammed Baba Idris, who authored and read the lead judgment, resolved the three issues identified for determination against the appellants.

Justice Idris found that the appellants as petitioners at the election tribunal, failed to prove their case as required.

He proceeded to affirm the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of the election tribunal, dismissing the appellants’ petition.

Meanwhile , the Court has affirmed the victory of Ahmed Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election held in Kogi State on November 11, 2023.

In a judgment on Friday, a five-member panel of the apex court held that the appeal by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and candidate Yakubu Muritala Ajaka, marked: SC/CV/654/2024 was without merit and proceeded to dismiss it.

Justice Sadiq Umar, who authored and read the lead judgment resolved all the three issues identified for determination in the appeal against the appellants.



