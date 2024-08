Angry protesters have unleashed mayhem as Hunger Protest spreads to Yobe State

CKNNews gathered that the youths stormed Potiskum LGA headquarters on Thursday and unleashed mayhem

At the end , seven mass transit buses belonging to the LGA were totally burnt

Properties were also looted by the rampaging hoodlums

This is coming on the heels of the #endbadgovernance which is currently going on across the country

Pictures