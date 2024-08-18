Breaking: Israel Adesanya Loses Middleweight Contest

In a highly charged main event at UFC 305, South African fighter, Dricus Du Plessis, retained his middleweight title, defeating Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya by submission in the fourth round.

The grudge match, which had been fueled by pre-fight tensions over race and identity, culminated in a dramatic turn of events as Du Plessis secured the victory with a rear-naked choke.

Adesanya, a former two-time champion, came into the fight determined to reclaim the belt he lost to Sean Strickland last September.

Despite trailing 2-1 on the scorecards heading into the fourth round, Du Plessis turned the tide with a series of powerful hooks and jabs, followed by a decisive takedown.

Once he locked Adesanya into the choke, the Nigerian-born fighter had no choice but to submit.

The fight began with both fighters showing aggression, with Adesanya landing sharp counters and cutting Du Plessis on the forehead early on.

However, the South African’s pressure and wrestling skills proved too much for Adesanya as the fight progressed.

The intense bout was marked by a tense atmosphere, stemming from Du Plessis’ claim of being the first “real” African UFC champion, a statement that did not sit well with Adesanya.

Adesanya cut Du Plessis early in the first round. However, Du Plessis took control in the second round with effective wrestling, dragging Adesanya down twice.

The third round saw intense exchanges on the feet as both men battled for dominance, setting up a dramatic finish.

Adesanya, a former two-time champion, entered the match looking to reclaim his title, but Du Plessis capitalised on his ground game to secure the victory in his first title defence.

The submission win solidifies the South African’s position at the top of the middleweight division and leaves Adesanya pondering his next move after a bitter loss.

The animosity between the two fighters was evident throughout the contest, adding to the drama of the night.







