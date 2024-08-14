Breaking : House Of Reps Speaker Abbas Withdraws Controversial Counter Subversion Bill

This is a statement issued by the Spokesman of the Speaker of the House of Representatives

"In response to the voices and concerns of the people, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., has decided to withdraw the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation.

This decision follows his extensive consultations with a broad range of stakeholders and a careful consideration of the nation's current circumstances.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, a champion of the people's interests, has always prioritized listening to the citizens and fostering unity. His decision reflects his commitment to ensuring that the House remains truly the People's House.

He acknowledges the significance of the concerns raised and the attention the Bill has garnered, reaffirming that he will never support any action that might disrupt the peace and unity of our nation.

The public is hereby notified of the withdrawal of the Counter Subversion Bill and other related ones introduced on July 23, 2024."

The Speaker had earlier today issued this statement giving reasons why he will not withdraw the bill





Press Statement from the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives

Clarification on Counter Subversion Bill

...Draft legislation still at introductory stage

...House welcomes robust discussions on the Bill, and how to address concerns

The attention of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D has been drawn to reports in sections of the media about the Counter Subversion Bill, which he sponsored.

The Speaker appreciates the interest Nigerians have so far shown on the Bill, which pertains to our national security.

However, it has become necessary to make the following clarifications, considering the tilted reports and misconceptions about the Bill:

1. The Counter Subversion Bill, 2024 (HB. 1652) was introduced on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, with Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D. as the sponsor. Thus, the Bill is still at the introductory stage.

2. The Bill falls within the realm of Nigeria's anti-terrorism framework, and it seeks to address subversive activities by associations, organisations, militias, cults, bandits, and other proscribed groups in Nigeria.

3. Similar legislation obtains in other climes with varied appellations. Such countries include the United Kingdom, Spain, India, Turkey, Canada, Australia, among others.

4. The Speaker, and by extension the House of Representatives, which is the People's House, welcome robust engagements and discussions from Nigerians on the contents of the Bill, and how best to address the concerns raised.

5. By Parliamentary processes and procedures, the Bill would have to be listed for Second Reading, where Members will thoroughly scrutinize its merits and demerits during debate. At this stage, Members can decide to 'kill' or allow the Bill to pass. But if it scales Second Reading, it would be referred to the relevant Committee of the House for further legislative action.

6. The Committee must as a matter of responsibility invite the Nigerian public, particularly relevant stakeholders, to a public hearing on the Bill. It is expected that citizens would bear their minds either physically or via memoranda on the Bill. Their inputs would form the basis for the Committee’s report, to be laid on the floor of the House.

7. After the consideration of the report, the Bill will be passed for the Third Reading and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence. If the Senate deems it fit and concurs with the Bill, a clean copy would be transmitted to the President for assent. Mr. President reserves the right to withhold assent to the Bill.

The Speaker assures Nigerians that the Bill is all-encompassing as it relates to Nigeria's national security and does not target any group or section of the country.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D further promises that the Bill, and indeed any other draft legislation before the House, will pass through all the legislative processes, and Nigerians would have ample opportunity to make their inputs, which will constitute the final consideration (or otherwise) of the Bill.

Signed:

Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria.