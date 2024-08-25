Breaking: DSS Releases Ex BBC Journalist, Withholds Passport

The former editor with BBC ,Regional Editor of The Conversation Africa and an investigative journalist, Adejuwon Soyinka, has been released.

Operatives of the Department of State Services arrested Soyinka at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Sunday.

A distress message sent  by one of his friends stated that Soyinka was picked up shortly after arriving from the United Kingdom.

The friend in the message said no reason was given for his arrest and Soyinka had been held incommunicado.

The message read, “Adejuwon Soyinka has been detained by officers of the Department of State Security at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The incident happened around 5.40 am on Sunday, the 25th of August, 2024, shortly after he arrived in Nigeria via a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.

“As at the time of this report, no reason had been given for his detention by the security agency. Soyinka has not been reachable as messages and calls to his phone have been unanswered.”

When contacted, the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya said he was not aware of Soyinka’s arrest.

“I am not aware of the matter you have raised and have no comments on it,” he said.

However, in another message sent by his friend, he said Soyinka had been released by the DSS, who held him in their Ikoyi office.

The friend said that the DSS seized Soyinka’s passport.

“He has been released. They held onto his passport. He was released from their (DSS) Ikoyi office.”

