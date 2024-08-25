Breaking : DSS Arrests ex-BBC Editor At Lagos Intl Airport

The Regional Editor for West Africa at The Conversation Africa and the founding Editor of BBC Pidgin Service, Adejuwon Soyinka, was reportedly arrested by officers of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Lagos.

CKNNews gathered that Soyinka was detained at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2024, shortly after arriving in Nigeria on a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom.

Attempts to contact Soyinka have been unsuccessful, as calls and messages to his phone have gone unanswered.

