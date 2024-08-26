Breaking: Borno Finance Commissioner Slumps , Dies

The Commissioner for Finance in Borno State, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, is dead.

Details of his death are still sketchy, but sources familiar with the incident said that the commissioner slumped and died inside his room on Monday morning.

The deceased was said to have exceeded the time he usually comes out in the morning.

His door was then forced open where his corpse was found.

“Oga is no more, he died early this morning,” the source said

Governor Babagana Zulum has lost two of his cabinet members within one year

More details later



