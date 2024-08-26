Breaking: Borno Finance Commissioner Slumps , Dies

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Commissioner for Finance in Borno State, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, is dead.

Details of his death are still sketchy, but sources familiar with the incident said that the commissioner slumped and died inside his room on Monday morning.

The deceased was said to have exceeded the time he usually comes out in the morning.

His door was then forced open where his corpse was found.

“Oga is no more, he died early this morning,” the source said

Governor Babagana Zulum has lost two of his cabinet members within one year

More details later


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال