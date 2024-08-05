Atiku’s Camp Warns Tinubu’s Man Bwala, We Have Your Records

The camp of Atiku Abubakar has had enough of its erstwhile spokesman, Daniel Bwala, and is threatening him to cease his attacks on Peter Obi

The camp of Atiku Abubakar has issued a stern warning to former campaign spokesman Daniel Bwala to steer clear of further attacks on their principal or Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi with an injunction that it has embarrassing records about him.

The stern warning was issued in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter by Mazi Paul Ibe, the official spokesman of Atiku Abubakar.

Ibe did not give further elaborations on the kind of record he has, but only warned that Bwala had begged him to erase it.

CKNNews reports that Bwala has yet to respond to the development.

CKNNews further reports that Bwala had upon the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as Asiwaju Tinubu’s running mate disavowed his membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC on the claim that the Muslim-Muslim ticket was anathema.

He also in the line of the presidential campaign issued one of the most famous cliches saying that once you join the APC you lose your brain. He also said after that even if Tinubu was given 30 years that nothing would come out of his government.

He, however, to the shock of many subsequently disavowed his claims and realigned with the president and became one of the famous online attackers of anything Peter Obi repeatedly dragging the 2023 presidential candidate into the mud.

Though Bwala has not directly come out to attack Atiku, the camp of the opposition leader apparently has had enough of his imprecations against Peter Obi.

In an unhidden threat, Paul Ibe wrote:

My dearest brother, Daniel Bwala

@BwalaDaniel, I humbly extend to you warm and affectionate greetings. It brings me immense joy to witness your reunion with kindred souls, revelling in camaraderie and merriment at a gathering you once jested as a realm where the human brain goes on sabbatical. You had also warned that even if Tinubu is handed a 30-year mandate, nothing will change.

And lo, your foresight rings true as the events unfold precisely as you foretold. Your insight, astute and unwavering, stands as a testament to your discernment.

I harbour no grievances towards your aspirations to ascend to the ranks of Senior Special Assistant or even ministerial heights. Your aspirations, meticulously woven since your clandestine inception into our campaign, do not escape my notice. Your manoeuvres, though transparent to my vigilant gaze, eluded the scrutiny of others, who failed to perceive your role as a disruptor amidst us.

Yet, I implore you, in the pursuit of your lofty goals, to tread cautiously and not at the expense of Atiku Abubakar @atiku and Peter Obi @PeterObi. Such a course of action would be deemed unacceptable.

Your dossier, replete with the testament of your appointment as a spokesperson for our presidential campaign, rests securely within my possession. I trust you have not forsaken the plea you once made for its erasure. Do not misconstrue our silence for complacency, I beseech you